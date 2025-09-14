Skip to Main content
Burger Joint
0
Home
/
Buffalo Wings
Buffalo Wings
$0
Spice Level
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Ranch or Blue Cheese?
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Take it Off
Select...
Add to Cart
1
6 Wings with your choice of spice level, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Topped with parsley and served with celery and carrots.
Burger Joint Locations and Hours
Baybrook
(832) 284-4197
1350 W Bay Area Blvd, Friendswood, TX 77546
Open now
•
Closes at 12AM
All hours
Heights
(713) 485-6734
2002 N Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77008
Open now
•
Closes at 12AM
All hours
Montrose
(281) 974-2889
2703 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX 77006
Open now
•
Closes at 12AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement