Burger Joint Montrose
FOOD
Buffalo Wing Special!
Burgers
Classic Burger
Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo$7.99
BBQ Burger
Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, bacon, onion rings, cheddar, BBQ sauce$10.99
Mexi Burger
Angus beef, lettuce, grilled ham, avocado, queso fresco, jalapenos, chipotle mayo$10.99
Opa Burger
Lamb, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, feta cheese, cucumber, tzatziki sauce$11.99
Kimchi Burger
Korean BBQ style Angus beef, lettuce, onions, kimchi, fried egg, cheddar, garlic mayo$10.99
Chili Cheese Burger
Angus beef, house-made chili, queso, onions, pickles$9.99
Fire Burger
Angus beef, lettuce, onions, serrano peppers, jalapeno peppers, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, fire sauce$9.99
Veggie Burger
Red bean & mushrooms patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo$7.99
Mushroom Burger
Angus beef, lettuce, caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms, smoked gouda cheese, garlic-herb mayo$10.99
Smoke Stack Burger
Angus beef stacked with pulled pork, mac & cheese, fried egg, slaw, mayo$12.99
Impossible Burger
Plant based patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, vegan aioli$14.99
Baconey Bacon Burger
Angus beef, double bacon, American cheese, & bacon aioli$9.99
Classic Smash Burger
Two smashed angus beef patties, American cheese, special sauce, pickles, shaved lettuce, & caramelized chopped yellow onions.$11.99
Curry Burger
Angus patty, crispy hand cut fries, Japanese curry sauce, fried onions, scallions, on a toasty bun!$11.99
Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo.$7.99
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo.$7.99
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Nashville Hot fried chicken, pickles, slaw.$8.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted pork, BBQ sauce, cole slaw$7.99
Grilled Mahi-Mahi Sandwich
Grilled Mahi-Mahi, avocado, red onion, tomato,baby arugula, creamy avocado$13.99
Bowls
Cheeseburger Bowl
angus beef, romaine, tomato, onions, french fries, honey dijon dressing$10.99
Fiesta Bowl
Grilled chicken, romaine, tomato, onions, avocado, jalapenos, roasted corn, tortilla crisps, queso fresco, avocado-lime dressing$10.99
Caesar Bowl
Grilled chicken, romaine, pickled onions, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing$10.99
Hot Dogs
Chicken Tenders
Sides
Hand Cut Fries
Hand cut, made to order$3.99
Sweet Potato Fries
Made to order, great with the bacon aioli dipping sauce!$4.99
Queso Fries
Eat with a fork!$5.99
Bacon Parm Fries
Try with our garlic aioli sauce!$6.99
Chili Queso Fries$6.99
Onion Rings
Dip them in our ranch or BBQ!$5.99
Potato Salad
Homemade potato salad$3.49
Mac & Cheese
A Burger Joint favorite!$4.49
Side Salad
Choose your dressing of choice - ranch, honey dijon, garlic herb, creamy avocado.$3.99
Chili
Our homemade chili, you have to try it!$4.49
Dipping Sauces
Kids
DRINKS & SHAKES
Fountain Drinks
Tutti Frutti Milk Shake
