Burger Joint Baybrook
FOOD
Burgers
- Classic Burger$7.99
Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo
- BBQ Burger$10.99
Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, bacon, onion rings, cheddar, BBQ sauce
- Mexi Burger$10.99
Angus beef, lettuce, grilled ham, avocado, queso fresco, jalapenos, chipotle mayo
- Opa Burger$11.99
Lamb, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, feta cheese, cucumber, tzatziki sauce
- Kimchi Burger$10.99
Korean BBQ style Angus beef, lettuce, onions, kimchi, fried egg, cheddar, garlic mayo
- Chili Cheese Burger$9.99
Angus beef, house-made chili, queso, onions, pickles
- Fire Burger$9.99
Angus beef, lettuce, onions, serrano peppers, jalapeno peppers, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, fire sauce
- Veggie Burger$7.99
Red bean & mushrooms patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo
- Mushroom Burger$10.99
Angus beef, lettuce, caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms, smoked gouda cheese, garlic-herb mayo
- Smoke Stack Burger$12.99
Angus beef stacked with pulled pork, mac & cheese, fried egg, slaw, mayo
- Impossible Burger$14.99
Plant based patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, vegan aioli
- Baconey Bacon Burger$9.99
Angus beef, double bacon, American cheese, & bacon aioli
- Classic Smash Burger$11.99
Two smashed angus beef patties, American cheese, special sauce, pickles, shaved lettuce, & caramelized chopped yellow onions.
- Blue Cheese Steak Burger$11.99
Marinated beef patty, bacon, shaved lettuce, red onions, blue cheese crumbles, & garlic aioli on a toasted challah bun.
Sandwiches
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo.
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo.
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Nashville Hot fried chicken, pickles, slaw.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$7.99
Slow roasted pork, BBQ sauce, cole slaw
- Grilled Mahi-Mahi Sandwich$13.99
Grilled Mahi-Mahi, avocado, red onion, tomato,baby arugula, creamy avocado
Bowls
- Cheeseburger Bowl$10.99
angus beef, romaine, tomato, onions, french fries, honey dijon dressing
- Fiesta Bowl$10.99
Grilled chicken, romaine, tomato, onions, avocado, jalapenos, roasted corn, tortilla crisps, queso fresco, avocado-lime dressing
- Caesar Bowl$10.99
Grilled chicken, romaine, pickled onions, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing
Hot Dogs
Chicken Tenders
Sides
- Hand Cut Fries$3.99
Hand cut, made to order
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
Made to order, great with the bacon aioli dipping sauce!
- Queso Fries$5.99
Eat with a fork!
- Bacon Parm Fries$6.99
Try with our garlic aioli sauce!
- Chili Queso Fries$6.99
- Onion Rings$5.99
Dip them in our ranch or BBQ!
- Potato Salad$3.49
Homemade potato salad
- Mac & Cheese$4.49
A Burger Joint favorite!
- Side Salad$3.99
Choose your dressing of choice - ranch, honey dijon, garlic herb, creamy avocado.
- Chili$4.49+
Our homemade chili, you have to try it!
- Dipping Sauces