Burger Joint Heights
FOOD
Buffalo Wing Special!
Burgers
Classic Burger
Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo$8.99
BBQ Burger
Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, bacon, onion rings, cheddar, BBQ sauce$11.99
Mexi Burger
Angus beef, lettuce, grilled ham, avocado, queso fresco, jalapenos, chipotle mayo$11.99
Opa Burger
Lamb, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, feta cheese, cucumber, tzatziki sauce$12.99
Kimchi Burger
Korean BBQ style Angus beef, lettuce, onions, kimchi, fried egg, cheddar, garlic mayo$11.99
Chili Cheese Burger
Angus beef, house-made chili, queso, onions, pickles$10.99
Fire Burger
Angus beef, lettuce, onions, serrano peppers, jalapeno peppers, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, fire sauce$10.99
Veggie Burger
Red bean & mushrooms patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo$8.99
Mushroom Burger
Angus beef, lettuce, caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms, smoked gouda cheese, garlic-herb mayo$11.99
Smoke Stack Burger
Angus beef stacked with pulled pork, mac & cheese, fried egg, slaw, mayo$13.99
Impossible Burger
Plant based patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, vegan aioli$14.99
Baconey Bacon Burger
Angus beef, double bacon, American cheese, & bacon aioli$10.99
Classic Smash Burger
Two smashed angus beef patties, American cheese, special sauce, pickles, shaved lettuce, & caramelized chopped yellow onions.$11.99
Slash Daddy Burger
Angus beef patty, grilled onions, Bacon, muenster cheese, shaved lettuce, slash daddy sauce in a spooky black bun$12.99
Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo.$8.99
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo.$8.99
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Nashville Hot fried chicken, pickles, slaw.$9.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted pork, BBQ sauce, cole slaw$8.99
Grilled Mahi-Mahi Sandwich
Grilled Mahi-Mahi, avocado, red onion, tomato,baby arugula, creamy avocado$13.99
Bowls
Cheeseburger Bowl
angus beef, romaine, tomato, onions, french fries, honey dijon dressing$11.99
Fiesta Bowl
Grilled chicken, romaine, tomato, onions, avocado, jalapenos, roasted corn, tortilla crisps, queso fresco, avocado-lime dressing$11.99
Caesar Bowl
Grilled chicken, romaine, pickled onions, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing$11.99
Hot Dogs
Chicken Tenders
Sides
Hand Cut Fries
Hand cut, made to order$4.99
Sweet Potato Fries
Made to order, great with the bacon aioli dipping sauce!$5.99
Queso Fries
Eat with a fork!$6.99
Bacon Parm Fries
Try with our garlic aioli sauce!$7.99
Chili Queso Fries$7.99
Onion Rings
Dip them in our ranch or BBQ!$6.49
Potato Salad
Homemade potato salad$4.49
Mac & Cheese
A Burger Joint favorite!$5.49
Side Salad
Choose your dressing of choice - ranch, honey dijon, garlic herb, creamy avocado.$4.99
Chili
Our homemade chili, you have to try it!$5.49
Dipping Sauces
Kids
DRINKS & SHAKES
Fountain Drinks
Shakes
Boozy Shakes
Not Your Father's Root Beer Float$8.99
Coconut Dream
rum, falernum, coco dream cookie, toasted coconut$10.00
Grasshopper (Mint Chip)
tequila, mint amaro, crème de menthe, dark chocolate chips$10.00
Elvis-a-Vis
bourbon, banana cognac, chocolate, peanut butter, salted pretzels$11.00
Mudslide
Vodka, Kahlua, Baileys, Chocolate barks and vanilla ice cream.$11.00
Elvis-a-Vis
bourbon, banana cognac, chocolate, peanut butter, salted pretzels