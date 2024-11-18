Burger Joint Heights
FOOD
Buffalo Wing Special!
Burgers
- Classic Burger
Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo$7.99
- BBQ Burger
Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, bacon, onion rings, cheddar, BBQ sauce$10.99
- Mexi Burger
Angus beef, lettuce, grilled ham, avocado, queso fresco, jalapenos, chipotle mayo$10.99
- Opa Burger
Lamb, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, feta cheese, cucumber, tzatziki sauce$11.99
- Kimchi Burger
Korean BBQ style Angus beef, lettuce, onions, kimchi, fried egg, cheddar, garlic mayo$10.99
- Chili Cheese Burger
Angus beef, house-made chili, queso, onions, pickles$9.99
- Fire Burger
Angus beef, lettuce, onions, serrano peppers, jalapeno peppers, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, fire sauce$9.99
- Veggie Burger
Red bean & mushrooms patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo$7.99
- Mushroom Burger
Angus beef, lettuce, caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms, smoked gouda cheese, garlic-herb mayo$10.99
- Smoke Stack Burger
Angus beef stacked with pulled pork, mac & cheese, fried egg, slaw, mayo$12.99
- Impossible Burger
Plant based patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, vegan aioli$14.99
- Baconey Bacon Burger
Angus beef, double bacon, American cheese, & bacon aioli$9.99
- Classic Smash Burger
Two smashed angus beef patties, American cheese, special sauce, pickles, shaved lettuce, & caramelized chopped yellow onions.$11.99
- The Turkey Burger
House made turkey patty, Bacon, Arugula, Muenster cheese, Red onion, Crispy cornbread stuffing, Cranberry habanero jam on a challah bun.$12.99
Sandwiches
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo.$7.99
- Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo.$7.99
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Nashville Hot fried chicken, pickles, slaw.$8.99
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted pork, BBQ sauce, cole slaw$7.99
- Grilled Mahi-Mahi Sandwich
Grilled Mahi-Mahi, avocado, red onion, tomato,baby arugula, creamy avocado$13.99
Bowls
- Cheeseburger Bowl
angus beef, romaine, tomato, onions, french fries, honey dijon dressing$10.99
- Fiesta Bowl
Grilled chicken, romaine, tomato, onions, avocado, jalapenos, roasted corn, tortilla crisps, queso fresco, avocado-lime dressing$10.99
- Caesar Bowl
Grilled chicken, romaine, pickled onions, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing$10.99
Hot Dogs
Chicken Tenders
Sides
- Hand Cut Fries
Hand cut, made to order$3.99
- Sweet Potato Fries
Made to order, great with the bacon aioli dipping sauce!$4.99
- Queso Fries
Eat with a fork!$5.99
- Bacon Parm Fries
Try with our garlic aioli sauce!$6.99
- Chili Queso Fries$6.99
- Onion Rings
Dip them in our ranch or BBQ!$5.99
- Potato Salad
Homemade potato salad$3.49
- Mac & Cheese
A Burger Joint favorite!$4.49
- Side Salad
Choose your dressing of choice - ranch, honey dijon, garlic herb, creamy avocado.$3.99
- Chili
Our homemade chili, you have to try it!$4.49
- Dipping Sauces